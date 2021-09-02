The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $423,852.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $423,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BATRA opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

