GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 33,741 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

