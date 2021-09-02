800 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $133,157,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.