GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.