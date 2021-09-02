GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $607,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of BJRI opened at $42.76 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

