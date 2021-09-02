Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 64.5% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

