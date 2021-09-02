GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,782 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

NYSE MTB opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

