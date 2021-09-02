First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE FRC opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

