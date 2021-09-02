LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.15% of Textainer Group worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TGH opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

