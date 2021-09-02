Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $258.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.29. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

