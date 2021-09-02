Creative Planning Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 345,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.