Creative Planning Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

