Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $51.29

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.29, but opened at $50.25. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 2,809 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

