LSV Asset Management Acquires 9,300 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Uniti Group worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 542,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 652.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.