IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

