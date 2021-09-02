LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.45% of Bel Fuse worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $171.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

