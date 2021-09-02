IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRS opened at $13.82 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

