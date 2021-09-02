Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,030 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

