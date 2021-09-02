Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $44,304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 361,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Weibo by 682.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

