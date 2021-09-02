Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 465 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -419.33 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,997 shares of company stock worth $9,283,902. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

