Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 178,455 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,455 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of National Bank by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.