Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $381.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.79 and a 200-day moving average of $354.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.