Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 345 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Rayonier worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

