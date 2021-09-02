Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $34.18

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.18, but opened at $35.75. Nuvalent shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

