Peter V. Otteni Sells 5,027 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BXP opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 37.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
