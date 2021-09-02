Peter V. Otteni Sells 5,027 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXP opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 37.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

