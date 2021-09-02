Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) Insider Buys A$556,250.00 in Stock

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) insider Michael Carapiet acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of A$556,250.00 ($397,321.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Link Administration’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Link Administration’s payout ratio is presently -25.97%.

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); Fund Solutions (FS); and Technology & Operations (T&O) segments.

