Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 79,824 shares.The stock last traded at $45.79 and had previously closed at $46.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

