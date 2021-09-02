Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.02

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 2546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $841.39 million, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

