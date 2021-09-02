Annette North Sells 10,000 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

