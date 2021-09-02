Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Drops By 17.0%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of YGMZ opened at $3.54 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.