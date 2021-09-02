Short Interest in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expands By 15.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of WW stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,405. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

