Short Interest in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expands By 15.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of WW stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,405. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WW International by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
