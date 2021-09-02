Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,150,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 83,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zynga by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

