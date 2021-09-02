Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Financial Analysis

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Associated Banc 0 6 0 0 2.00

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 2.91 $59.31 million $4.21 12.85 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.19 $306.77 million $1.86 10.98

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 28.54% 11.26% 1.27% Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86%

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Associated Banc on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

