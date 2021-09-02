Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Pan American Silver worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

