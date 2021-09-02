Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,600 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,639 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $114.42 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.