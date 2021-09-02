Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.