Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,697 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Switch were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 997,815 shares of company stock worth $21,676,640. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWCH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.