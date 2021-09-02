New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,029 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Kodiak Sciences worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOD. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 183,599 shares of company stock worth $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares worth $1,922,417. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $96.85 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

