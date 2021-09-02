Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 951 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,360 shares of company stock worth $294,982. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $124.46 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

