Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

HUM stock opened at $405.60 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

