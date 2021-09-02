Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.