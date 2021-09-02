Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $63,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

AY opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

