Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.