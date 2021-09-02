Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.38 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

