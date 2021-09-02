Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $61,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $292.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $294.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.