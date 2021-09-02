Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

