Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $734.09 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $726.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $683.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.