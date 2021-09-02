RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

