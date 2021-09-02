Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $5,533,950.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $389.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.89. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.