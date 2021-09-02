G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of G-III Apparel Group worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after buying an additional 427,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

